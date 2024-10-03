RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Nagarjuna files complaint against T'gana minister

October 03, 2024  18:28
Telangana minister and Congress leader Konda Surekha/Courtesy Facebook
Actor Nagarjuna on Thursday filed a complaint against Telangana minister and Congress leader Konda Surekha over her statement regarding the divorce of actor Naga Chaitanya and actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu. 

Actor Naga Chaitanya posted the complaint copy on his social media handle 'X'.  

Earlier in the day, facing flak over her comments blaming opposition BRS leader KT Rama Rao for the divorce of actors Samantha and Naga Chaitanya, Konda Surekha withdrew her comments that had prompted the Telugu cinema industry to rally behind their colleagues. 

Samantha and Chaitanya spoke out against the minister, even as they said their decision to separate was mutual. 

Several cine personalities such as Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, junior NTR, Venkatesh, Prakash Raj and Khushbu hit out at the minister for her remarks. -- ANI with PTI inputs
