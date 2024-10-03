Middle-East war: Sensex, Nifty slump





The NSE Nifty slumped 345.3 points to 25,451.60. From the 30 Sensex firms, Tata Motors, Asian Paints, Larsen & Toubro, Axis Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Reliance Industries, Maruti, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank were the major laggards. JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Sun Pharma and NTPC were among the gainers

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty tanked in early trade on Thursday, dragged by decline in heavyweight stocks Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and spiralling conflict in the Middle East. The BSE Sensex tumbled 1,264.2 points to 83,002.09 in early trade.