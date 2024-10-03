RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Middle-East war: Sensex, Nifty slump

October 03, 2024  10:05
image
Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty tanked in early trade on Thursday, dragged by decline in heavyweight stocks Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and spiralling conflict in the Middle East. The BSE Sensex tumbled 1,264.2 points to 83,002.09 in early trade. 

The NSE Nifty slumped 345.3 points to 25,451.60. From the 30 Sensex firms, Tata Motors, Asian Paints, Larsen & Toubro, Axis Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Reliance Industries, Maruti, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank were the major laggards. JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Sun Pharma and NTPC were among the gainers
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Middle-East war: Sensex, Nifty slump
LIVE! Middle-East war: Sensex, Nifty slump

US govt body wants India named as 'country of concern'
US govt body wants India named as 'country of concern'

A US federal government commission has flagged the alleged worsening of religious freedom in India and called for it to be designated as a "Country of Particular Concern".

2 abducted Manipur youths released: CM Biren Singh
2 abducted Manipur youths released: CM Biren Singh

The two -- Oinam Thoithoi Singh and Th Thoithoiba Singh -- are being escorted back to Imphal, the police officer said.

'Country doesn't have fathers': Kangana stirs fresh row
'Country doesn't have fathers': Kangana stirs fresh row

It was only last month that Ranaut faced backlash for advocating the return of the three farm laws repealed in 2021.

Cocaine, marijuana worth Rs 5,600 cr seized in Delhi
Cocaine, marijuana worth Rs 5,600 cr seized in Delhi

They said a Delhi Police Special Cell team nabbed four people from South Delhi's Mahipalpur and confiscated the consignment weighing over 602 kilograms.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances