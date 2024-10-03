RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Men posing as patients shoots dead Delhi doctor

October 03, 2024  09:29
A doctor was shot dead by two unknown individuals at the Neema Hospital in the Jaitpur area of Delhi, said police on Thursday.

According to the police, the doctor, a Unani practitioner ( BUMS) identified as Javed Akhtar, was killed by the accused, who had come to the hospital seeking medical attention for an injury on Wednesday.

"As per the hospital staff, the duo arrived at Neema Hospital in Jaitpur under the Kalindi Kunj PS area for an injury and later requested to meet doctor Javed. After being given an appointment to meet him inside his cabin, the accused shot him and fled the scene," said police.

The police further said that the CCTV footage from the hospital shows both accused exiting the hospital premises.

Shortly after the incident, the District Crime Team and FSL Rohini Team were called at the scene of the incident. -- ANI
