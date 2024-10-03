KTR responsible for split? Samantha says...





On her Instagram Story, Samantha wrote there was "no political conspiracy" behind her split with Chaitanya, which was announced in 2021. The actor, known for web series "The Family Man 2" and films "Theri", and "Eega", implored Surekha to be responsible and respectful of individuals' privacy.





"My divorce is a personal matter, and I request that you refrain from speculating about it. Our choice to keep things private doesn't invite misrepresentation.





"To clarify: my divorce was mutual consent and amicable, with no political conspiracy involved. Could you please keep my name out of political battles? I have always remained non-political and wish to continue doing so," she wrote on Wednesday night.





Talking to reporters, Congress leader Surekha, the minister for environment, forests and endowments, alleged that KTR was the reason behind Samantha and Chaitanya's divorce.





"KTR (Rama Rao) was the reason behind the divorce of Naga Chaitanya and Samantha...." she alleged.





KTR sent a legal notice to Surekha, demanding an apology from her. In her post, Samantha asked Surekha to understand the "significant weight" her words carry as a minister.





"To be a woman, To come out and work, To survive in a glamorous industry where women are more often than not treated as props, To fall in love & to fall out of love, To still stand up and fight It takes a lot of courage and strength. Konda Surekha Garu, I am proud of what this journey turned me into please don't trivialise it," she added.





Chaitanya, in his note shared on X, said the divorce was one of the "most painful and unfortunate" of his life's decisions. "After a lot of thought, a mutual decision was made by me and my former spouse to part ways. It was a decision made in peace, owing to our different life goals and in the interest of moving forward with respect and dignity as two mature adults. However, there have been various baseless and completely ridiculous gossips on the matter so far," he wrote on Wednesday night.





The "Majili" actor said he has remained silent all this while out of deep respect for her former spouse as well as my family. He recently announced engagement to actor Sobhita Dhulipala.





"Today, the claim made by Minister Konda Surekha garu is not only false, it is absolutely ridiculous and unacceptable. Women deserve to be supported and respected. Taking advantage and exploiting the personal life decisions of celebrities for the sake of media headlines is shameful," he added.

