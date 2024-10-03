RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Kejriwal moves out of 'Sheesh Mahal' into...

October 03, 2024  16:50
Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal will move into bungalow number 5 on Ferozeshah Road in Lutyens' Delhi on Friday, days after he resigned from the chief minister's post. 

 The bungalow, which is close to the AAP headquarters, was officially allotted to the party's Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab Ashok Mittal. 

 Earlier in the day, former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia shifted to a bungalow on Rajendra Prasad Road. The house is the official residence of AAP Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh, party leaders said. 

 "Kejriwal will move into 5, Ferozeshah Road residence of AAP MP from Punjab Ashok Mittal on Friday," AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj told reporters at a press conference. Several party leaders, including MPs, MLAs and councillors, had offered Kejriwal their houses after he decided to leave 6, Flagstaff Road in north Delhi's Civil Lines, where he lived since 2015 as the chief minister, Bharadwaj said. 

 The new accommodation of Kejriwal, where he will move in with his family, is close to the AAP headquarters at Ravi Shankar Shukla Lane.

Living in the New Delhi area, which is also his Assembly constituency, Kejriwal will supervise AAP's campaign for the upcoming polls in Delhi and other states, party leaders said. 

 Kejriwal, after being released from Tihar jail where he was lodged for more than five months in connection with the alleged excise policy scam, surprised everyone with his decision to step down as the chief minister. 

 He announced his decision to resign, saying he would return to the CM's post only after having a "certificate of honesty" from the people in the Delhi Assembly elections due in February next year. 

 The 6, Flagstaff Road house where Kejriwal lived with his family, including his wife, children and elderly parents, was targeted by the BJP as "Sheesh Mahal" over alleged irregularities in its reconstruction. -- PTI
