HC seeks report on Badlapur accused's death

October 03, 2024  14:07
The accused was killed police custody
The Bombay High Court on Thursday directed the magistrate to submit by November 18 an inquiry report into the custodial death of Akshay Shinde, the accused in the Badlapur school sexual assault case. A division bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Prithviraj Chavan gave this direction, and also ordered that all evidence related to the case be collected, preserved and checked by forensic experts. 

The bench also emphasized the police to include strong forensic evidence in its probe into the incident where the accused was killed in a police shoot-out. 

The law mandates that every custodial death has to be inquired into by a magistrate. Advocate General Birendra Saraf said all relevant documents have been forwarded to the magistrate for inquiry. The court said the magistrate shall commence the inquiry and hear all parties concerned. 

"The report shall be placed before us on November 18. The magistrate inquiry report is expedited," the HC said. 

The court was hearing a plea filed by the accused's father seeking a court-monitored probe into the death.
