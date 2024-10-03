Hathras stampede: 3,200-pg chargesheet filed





The chargesheet, however, does not mention Suraj Pal, alias Bhole Baba, who held the 'Satsang' in Hathras, according to defence lawyer AP Singh.





In a self-made video, Singh said that Suraj Pal's name was not mentioned anywhere in the chargesheet and that the police did not file any case in his name either. He further said that the hearing for the case has been fixed for Friday, October 4.





"Police filed a chargesheet against 11 people in the Sikandra Rao accident. After 91 days of investigation, Hathras police filed a 3200-page chargesheet against 11 people. Suraj Pal alias Bhole Baba's name is not mentioned anywhere in the chargesheet; police did not file Surajpal alias Bhole Baba's name in the case either," Singh said.





"No decision has been taken yet on the judicial commission's investigation; it will be known later who will get caught in the commission's investigation. After the chargesheet is filed, there will be questions and answers during the trial in the court. The court has fixed October 4 for the next hearing; on the same day, the chargesheet filed will also be taken cognisance of," he said.

The Uttar Pradesh police have prepared a 3200-page chargesheet against 11 people pertaining to the stampede incident in Hathras that claimed the lives of about 121 people.