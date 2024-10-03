RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Hathras stampede: 3,200-pg chargesheet filed

October 03, 2024  13:52
image
The Uttar Pradesh police have prepared a 3200-page chargesheet against 11 people pertaining to the stampede incident in Hathras that claimed the lives of about 121 people. 

The chargesheet, however, does not mention Suraj Pal, alias Bhole Baba, who held the 'Satsang' in Hathras, according to defence lawyer AP Singh. 

 In a self-made video, Singh said that Suraj Pal's name was not mentioned anywhere in the chargesheet and that the police did not file any case in his name either. He further said that the hearing for the case has been fixed for Friday, October 4. 

 "Police filed a chargesheet against 11 people in the Sikandra Rao accident. After 91 days of investigation, Hathras police filed a 3200-page chargesheet against 11 people. Suraj Pal alias Bhole Baba's name is not mentioned anywhere in the chargesheet; police did not file Surajpal alias Bhole Baba's name in the case either," Singh said. 

 "No decision has been taken yet on the judicial commission's investigation; it will be known later who will get caught in the commission's investigation. After the chargesheet is filed, there will be questions and answers during the trial in the court. The court has fixed October 4 for the next hearing; on the same day, the chargesheet filed will also be taken cognisance of," he said.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Ajit Pawar wants age of 'juvenile' reduced to...
LIVE! Ajit Pawar wants age of 'juvenile' reduced to...

SC halts TN action against Jaggi Vasudev's ashram
SC halts TN action against Jaggi Vasudev's ashram

In a relief for Jaggi Vasudev's Isha Foundation, the Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Tamil Nadu police to not act further in pursuance of the Madras high court order asking it to probe alleged illegal confinement of two women at...

Shoot order for man-eater leopard after killing 7
Shoot order for man-eater leopard after killing 7

Locals say leopards never attacked humans before, but the pattern seems to have broken with repeated skirmishes.

T'gana min clarifies remarks on Samantha-Naga divorce
T'gana min clarifies remarks on Samantha-Naga divorce

Several cine personalities such as Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, junior NTR, Venkatesh, Prakash Raj and Khushbu hit out at the minister for her remarks.

Azharuddin summoned by ED in money laundering case
Azharuddin summoned by ED in money laundering case

Last November, ED conducted searches under the provisions of the PMLA at nine locations in Telangana.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances