Hamas govt chief, 2 senior leaders killed in Gaza

October 03, 2024  16:26
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has just announced that, three months ago, it killed three senior Hamas leaders in Gaza.

Among them is Rawhi Mushtaha, identified by the IDF as the head of the Hamas government, along with Sameh al-Siraj and Sami Oudeh, who were responsible for security in Hamas.

The IDF says they were hiding in an underground compound in northern Gaza and were killed by air strikes.

Israel says Hamas didn't announced the deaths "in order to prevent loss of morale and functioning of its terror operatives".

-- BBC
