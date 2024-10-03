Govt urges SC not to strike down marital rape law





The Centre emphasised that the matter is not only constitutional but also deeply social, and that Parliament, after considering various viewpoints, opted to retain Exception 2 to Section 375 of the IPC during its amendment in 2013.





This position highlights the complexity of the issue and the need for a thoughtful legislative approach.





The Centre informed the SC that striking down Exception 2 of Section 375 of IPC on the grounds of its constitutional validity will have a far-reaching effect on the institution of marriage, and that it may severely impact conjugal relationship and may lead to serious disturbances in the institution of marriage.





"In the fast-growing and ever-changing social and family structure, misuse of the amended provisions can also not be ruled out, as it would be difficult and challenging for a person to prove whether consent was there or not," Centre tells SC.

The Centre has filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court regarding the issue of marital rape, stating that it has significant socio-legal implications for the country and requires a comprehensive approach rather than a purely legal one.