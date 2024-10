German NSA holds talks with counterpart Doval, Jaishankar

Scholz is visiting India to hold wide-ranging talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi under the framework of India-Germany Inter Governmental Commission.





Pltner's trip to India came weeks after Jaishankar travelled to Berlin.





"Pleasure to meet Jens Pltner, Security & Foreign Policy Advisor to @Bundeskanzler. Continued our conversations from Berlin last month and took stock of preparations for the upcoming India-Germany IGC," Jaishankar said on X.





The IGC is the highest forum to deliberate on India-Germany relations. German ambassador to India Philipp Ackermann described Pltner's meeting with Doval as "fruitful". -- PTI

