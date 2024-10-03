Garba in Indore cancelled over Muslim in panel





The Muslim man said he has been associated with the folk dance programme since childhood.





Bajrang Dal had submitted a memorandum to Bhanwar Kuan police claiming that the 10-day event had been planned at Ganesh Nagar to promote "love jihad' and spread obscenity, Vishva Hindu Parishad local leader Rajesh Binjwe said.





He said Bajrang Dal, the youth wing of VHP, had urged police to ban the event organised by 'Shikhar Garba Mandal' saying one Feroz Khan was associated with it.





'Love Jihad' is an unofficial term used by right-wing groups to refer to an alleged campaign by Muslim men to convert Hindu girls under the pretext of love and marriage. -- PTI

A garba event in Indore was cancelled on Thursday, the first day of the Navratri festival, after a right-wing outfit objected to a Muslim man on its organising committee, said the organisers.