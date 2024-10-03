Driver held over sexual assault of girls in Pune school van





The incident took place on September 30 on board the van when the kids were returning home after attending school in the Wanwadi area of the city.





The police are trying to find out if a woman attendant was present in the van at the time, the official said.





"The accused allegedly touched the private parts of both girls. One of the girl students later narrated the incident to her mother who then informed the police and a case was registered," the official from the Wanwadi police station said.





A police complaint was lodged on Wednesday and the accused, Sanjay Reddy, was booked and arrested under sections 64 (punishment for rape) and 65 (2) (punishment for rape on woman under twelve years of age) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. -- PTI

