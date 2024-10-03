RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Driver held over sexual assault of girls in Pune school van

October 03, 2024  17:44
image
The police arrested the 45-year-old driver of a school van for allegedly sexually assaulting two six-year-old girl students in Pune city, an official said on Thursday. 

The incident took place on September 30 on board the van when the kids were returning home after attending school in the Wanwadi area of the city. 

The police are trying to find out if a woman attendant was present in the van at the time, the official said. 

"The accused allegedly touched the private parts of both girls. One of the girl students later narrated the incident to her mother who then informed the police and a case was registered," the official from the Wanwadi police station said. 

A police complaint was lodged on Wednesday and the accused, Sanjay Reddy, was booked and arrested under sections 64 (punishment for rape) and 65 (2) (punishment for rape on woman under twelve years of age) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! SIMI may be behind Malegaon blast: Pragya Thakur
LIVE! SIMI may be behind Malegaon blast: Pragya Thakur

Ashok Tanwar rejoins Cong, 4th party switch in 5 years
Ashok Tanwar rejoins Cong, 4th party switch in 5 years

Tanwar had joined the AAP in April 2022. Before joining the AAP, he was with the Trinamool Congress briefly.

Bangladesh recalls envoy from India amid strained ties
Bangladesh recalls envoy from India amid strained ties

The interim government led by Professor Muhammad Yunus as the Chief Adviser has asked Bangladesh's envoys in India, Brussels, Canberra, Lisbon, and the Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York to return immediately and report...

Yet to get justice from judiciary, so decided...: Uddhav
Yet to get justice from judiciary, so decided...: Uddhav

In the past, Thackeray has expressed disappointment claiming "delay in the disqualification" of rebel Shiv Sena MLAs led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde after the Bal Thackeray-founded party split in June 2022.

Why Anjali Sacrificed Career For Sachin
Why Anjali Sacrificed Career For Sachin

Anjali quickly decided not to pursue her career in medicine. If she had worked in a government hospital, she would have had to do her fair share of nights and weekends in hospital, which would have been tough when Sachin was back in...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances