RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Chhattisgarh: 2 schemes renamed for 2nd time; Deendayal replaces Rajiv

October 03, 2024  08:54
Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai
Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai
Two schemes of the Chhattisgarh government have undergone a name-change for the second time in five years with the BJP government renaming them after Jan Sangh stalwart late Deendayal Upadhyay.
  
The schemes of the Urban Administration and Development department were earlier named for Upadhyay, but in 2019 the Congress government renamed them for late prime minister Rajiv Gandhi.

Now the original names have been restored, a senior official said.

The schemes are implemented by the Chhattisgarh Urban Infrastructure Development Fund.  

The renaming order was issued on September 18 and uploaded on the government website on September 30.

Accordingly, the Rajiv Gandhi Swavlamban Yojna has been renamed as Pt Deendayal Upadhyay Swavlamban Yojna, while Rajiv Gandhi Ajivika Kendra (livelihood centre) Yojna would be known as Pt Deendayal Upadhyay Ajivika Kendra Yojna, the official said.

Deputy chief minister Arun Sai, who holds the Urban Administration portfolio, said the schemes were originally named for Deendayal Upadhyay, and those names have been merely restored.

Congress spokesperson Sushil Anand Shukla, on the other hand, slammed the decision. The BJP government does not have any new scheme to launch, so it has been changing the names of the schemes that were operational during the previous Bhupesh Baghel-led government, he said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! You can't get votes even by doing good work: Rijiju
LIVE! You can't get votes even by doing good work: Rijiju

'Digital India Defeated Terrorism In Kashmir'
'Digital India Defeated Terrorism In Kashmir'

'PM Modi would have swept the elections in Kashmir after notebandi but then he scrapped Article 370 so all his good work went down the drain.'

8 Israeli soldiers killed in clashes with Hezbollah
8 Israeli soldiers killed in clashes with Hezbollah

The fatalities were reported just a day after Israel launched a ground incursion into southern Lebanon, intensifying the conflict on its northern front.

KTR behind Naga-Samantha divorce: T'gana minister
KTR behind Naga-Samantha divorce: T'gana minister

Naga Chaitanya's father and top Telugu actor Nagarjuna strongly condemned the minister's remarks.

IPO Market Set For Record-Breaking Diwali
IPO Market Set For Record-Breaking Diwali

IPOs worth Rs 50,000 crore including Hyundai, NTPC Green Energy and Swiggy are set to hit the market in late October or early November.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances