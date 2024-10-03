Chhattisgarh: 2 schemes renamed for 2nd time; Deendayal replaces Rajiv

Two schemes of the Chhattisgarh government have undergone a name-change for the second time in five years with the BJP government renaming them after Jan Sangh stalwart late Deendayal Upadhyay.

The schemes of the Urban Administration and Development department were earlier named for Upadhyay, but in 2019 the Congress government renamed them for late prime minister Rajiv Gandhi.





Now the original names have been restored, a senior official said.





The schemes are implemented by the Chhattisgarh Urban Infrastructure Development Fund.





The renaming order was issued on September 18 and uploaded on the government website on September 30.





Accordingly, the Rajiv Gandhi Swavlamban Yojna has been renamed as Pt Deendayal Upadhyay Swavlamban Yojna, while Rajiv Gandhi Ajivika Kendra (livelihood centre) Yojna would be known as Pt Deendayal Upadhyay Ajivika Kendra Yojna, the official said.





Deputy chief minister Arun Sai, who holds the Urban Administration portfolio, said the schemes were originally named for Deendayal Upadhyay, and those names have been merely restored.





Congress spokesperson Sushil Anand Shukla, on the other hand, slammed the decision. The BJP government does not have any new scheme to launch, so it has been changing the names of the schemes that were operational during the previous Bhupesh Baghel-led government, he said. -- PTI