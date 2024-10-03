CBI arrests NIA official for accepting Rs 20L bribe





The accused officer has been identified as deputy superintendent of police Ajay Pratap Singh, posted with NIA's Patna branch, according to an official statement.





The CBI had received an input that Rocky Yadav, owner of the Ramaiya Construction, had alleged corruption by the investigation officer of NIA's Patna branch, during the course of NIA's investigation against him, it said.





After verification of the inputs, and acting promptly in coordination with the National Investigation Agency, the CBI laid a trap.





"During the trap, the CBI today apprehended accused investigation officer, deputy superintendent of police Ajay Pratap Singh, and his two agents while accepting an illegal gratification of Rs 20 lakh from the complainant," said the statement issued by the NIA. -- PTI

