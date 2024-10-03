RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


2 abducted Manipur youths rescued: CM Biren Singh

October 03, 2024  08:33
image
Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on Thursday said that two Meitei youths allegedly abducted by armed Kuki militants on September 27 from Kangpokpi district have been safely brought back under the custody of state police.

"The two young men abducted in Kangpokpi on 27th September, 2024 have been safely brought back to the custody of @manipur_police. I sincerely appreciate everyone from both the state and central government who worked tirelessly to ensure their safe return. Your efforts are deeply valued," Biren Singh said in a post on X.

Three youth, who hail from Thoubal district, had gone missing on September 27 while travelling to New Keithelmanbi to attend the SSC GD recruitment test for central forces. 

They were allegedly abducted by armed Kuki militants while they strayed to Keithelmanbi, in Kangpokpi district. 

One among them, identified as Ningombam Johnson Singh, was rescued by the Assam Rifles, while the other two remained missing.
