Your 'churma' reminded me...: PM to Neeraj's mother

October 02, 2024  20:29
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi told star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra's mother on Wednesday that the 'churma' prepared by her reminded him of his mother and turned him emotional.
   
In a heartfelt letter addressed to Saroj Devi, PM Modi said Chopra gave him the "delicious" churma when they met during a banquet hosted in the honour of visiting Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness on Tuesday.
 
It gave him a lot of happiness as the two-time Olympic medal-winner often spoke about her churma, he said.
 
"I could not stop myself from writing the letter to you after eating this. Brother Neeraj often spoke about this churma and I turned emotional after eating it," he said, adding that such "boundless" affection reminded him of his mother.
 
Modi said in the letter in Hindi that it was a coincidence that he received the "mother's offering" on the eve of Navratri. The 'churma' became his main meal before his fast, he said.
 
Modi observes fast during Navratri.
 
He said, "As the food prepared by you gives brother Neeraj the energy to win medals for the country, this churma will give me the strength to serve the country for the next nine days." 
 
The prime minister assured her and all women that he will remain dedicated to realise the goal of 'Viksit Bharat' with more commitment. -- PTI  
