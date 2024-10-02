Would like India to end the war: Israel embassy

Guy Nir, Spokesperson of the Israel Embassy in India, while talking to ANI, said that India and Israel are on the same page as both countries believe in condemnation of terror activities.





Nir said that India is one of the most peaceful countries, and Israel would appreciate swift action by India to end the war.





"First of all, any terror activity should be condemned and should be stopped. And the fact that Prime Minister Modi is speaking about that just shows you that we're on the same page. Terrorism needs to be eliminated. So I'm thankful for that. As for the role of India, this is really for India to decide," he said.





He said that everyone would appreciate a swift resolution for the escalation.





"I will not tell any Indian diplomat how to conduct anything. I've been living here for a year, and India is one of the most peaceful countries that I've been to, and if you can make it work with all the large variety of people that you have here if you can give us assistance, I'm sure we would all appreciate a swift resolution for this matter," he said.





Nir said that Iran's condemnation of Israel's actions is 'laughable' as Iran has the blood of thousands of people in its hands.





Nir said that Israel would not stop until Gaza releases all the 100 people they have held as hostages.





"For the last 11 months, Hezbollah has been firing rockets at Israel indiscriminately. We have been calling for diplomatic action... We have been waiting and focusing our attention at the south until we have had right now the attention span to hit Hezbollah back. For about two weeks, we have been targeting Hezbollah high-ranked officials.In the last 24 hours we have begun a ground operation to try to eliminate more terrorists on the ground," he said.





When asked how long is the conflict going to last, he said that even they didn't want this to prolong.





"That's a tricky question. I cannot foresee the future until exactly how long, but I can tell you that we are looking for something short. We don't want this to prolong. The longer this continues, the more in danger it puts our soldiers. We're looking for something short and quick to finish as soon as we can and get out," he said.





Talking about ceasefire, he said that they are eliminating terrorists and are protecting their citizens. -- ANI





IMAGE: People take cover by the side of a road as a siren sound, after Iran fired a salvo of ballistic missiles at Israel, in Tel Aviv, on October 1, 2024. Photograph: Tomer Appelbaum/Reuters

