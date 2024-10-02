RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Woman duped of Rs 18 lakh by 'Facebook friend'

October 02, 2024  20:35
image
A 29-year-old woman was allegedly cheated of Rs 18 lakh by a fraudster who befriended her on Facebook, police said on Wednesday.
  
The woman, who hails from Ratnagiri district and works as a caretaker here, filed a complaint in this regard with Versova police station on Tuesday, said an official. 

She came in contact with a person who identified himself as `Vivek Patil' on Facebook in January 2023, she told police.

He claimed to be serving in the Indian Army and posted in Jammu and Kashmir.

After they started chatting regularly, he requested her to lend him some money, citing medical issues. The woman transferred money to a UPI address provided by him, the complaint said. 

He asked for money many times after that, and the woman ended up transferring a total of  Rs 18,30,101 to various accounts. Only when he stopped responding to her calls and messages, she realised that she had been taken for a ride. 

A case was registered against two persons named Vivek Patil and one Laxman Dalvi whose UPI address was used for transferring money, and probe was on, the police official said. -- PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Your 'churma' reminded me...: PM to Neeraj's mother
LIVE! Your 'churma' reminded me...: PM to Neeraj's mother

Why Vinesh refused to speak to Modi
Why Vinesh refused to speak to Modi

'I didn't want my emotions and hard work to be made fun of on social media.'

Hindu, Adivasi population on decline in J'Khand: Modi
Hindu, Adivasi population on decline in J'Khand: Modi

He asserted that it was time to "throw such forces out" to protect "mati, beti, roti" (land, daughter, bread).

KTR behind Naga-Samantha divorce: T'gana minister
KTR behind Naga-Samantha divorce: T'gana minister

Naga Chaitanya's father and top Telugu actor Nagarjuna strongly condemned the minister's remarks.

'Persona non grata': Israel denies entry to UN chief
'Persona non grata': Israel denies entry to UN chief

Earlier in response to Iran's rocket barrage on Israel on Tuesday night the UN Chief had said, "I condemn the broadening of the Middle East conflict with escalation after escalation. This must stop. We absolutely need a ceasefire.."

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances