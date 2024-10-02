Warrant issued against MUDA 'scam' complainant

A Mysuru court has issued a non-bailable warrant against social activist Snehamayi Krishna, the complainant in the alleged MUDA land 'scam', for failing to appear in a cheque bounce case.





Krishna was unable to attend the court on Tuesday as he had to appear before the Lokayukta police following a notice issued to him by the investigation officers probing the MUDA site allotment case against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and others, sources close to him said.





"Krishna missed the appearance due to a scheduling conflict and vowed to attend the court soon," a source said.





The Lokayukta police had booked CM Siddaramaiah, his wife Parvathi and two others in the MUDA (Mysuru Urban Development Authority) land allotment case on the directions of a special court based on Krishna's petition.





A team of Lokayukta police probing the case on Tuesday surveyed the land, in lieu of which 14 sites were 'illegally' allotted to Siddaramaiah's wife in Mysuru.





The team that visited the 3.16 acre land was joined by the special land acquisition officer, surveyors and town planning members from the MUDA, official sources said, adding, Krishna was also present. -- PTI

