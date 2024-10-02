RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Warrant issued against MUDA 'scam' complainant

October 02, 2024  11:14
image
A Mysuru court has issued a non-bailable warrant against social activist Snehamayi Krishna, the complainant in the alleged MUDA land 'scam', for failing to appear in a cheque bounce case.

Krishna was unable to attend the court on Tuesday as he had to appear before the Lokayukta police following a notice issued to him by the investigation officers probing the MUDA site allotment case against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and others, sources close to him said.

"Krishna missed the appearance due to a scheduling conflict and vowed to attend the court soon," a source said.

The Lokayukta police had booked CM Siddaramaiah, his wife Parvathi and two others in the MUDA (Mysuru Urban Development Authority) land allotment case on the directions of a special court based on Krishna's petition. 

A team of Lokayukta police probing the case on Tuesday surveyed the land, in lieu of which 14 sites were 'illegally' allotted to Siddaramaiah's wife in Mysuru.

The team that visited the 3.16 acre land was joined by the special land acquisition officer, surveyors and town planning members from the MUDA, official sources said, adding, Krishna was also present.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Iranian attack appears to have been defeated: Biden
LIVE! Iranian attack appears to have been defeated: Biden

Israel vows to strike back as Iran fires 180 missiles
Israel vows to strike back as Iran fires 180 missiles

Khamenei captioned the post as 'Victory from God and a near conquest...'In another post, he said, 'The strikes of the resistance front on the worn-out and decaying body of the Zionist regime will be more striking.'

Wangchuk detained again after release, continues fast
Wangchuk detained again after release, continues fast

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and 150 Ladakhis were again detained after they were released by the Delhi Police late Tuesday night, even as their indefinite fast continue at the police stations, officials said on Wednesday.

Must Read: 'Gandhiji Gave Me Contentment'
Must Read: 'Gandhiji Gave Me Contentment'

Gandhiji asked me if I had sufficient warm clothes in view of the coming cold season. I said yes. But he verified my statement by asking Miraben to search my bag to make sure. Such was Gandhiji.

3 killed as helicopter crashes in Pune
3 killed as helicopter crashes in Pune

The helicopter, belonging to a Delhi-based private aviation firm, took off from the Oxford Golf Course helipad here and was heading to Juhu in Mumbai, an official said.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances