RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Sonam Wangchu taken to Rajghat by police

October 02, 2024  20:19
image
Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and 170 Ladakhis under police detention for the past two days for violating prohibitory orders have been taken to Rajghat, an officer said on Wednesday.
   
Wangchuk, who was leading 'Delhi Chalo Padyatra', had gone on an indefinite fast after he was detained by the Delhi Police on Monday. 
 
The 'padyatra' was organised by the Leh Apex Body, which along with the Kargil Democratic Alliance, has been spearheading an agitation for the last four years for statehood for Ladakh and its inclusion in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. 
 
Wangchuk had begun his journey with 170 Ladakhis from Leh a month ago. 
 
The marchers were detained at several police stations in the outskirts of Delhi on Monday night. 
 
They were detained at the city's Singhu Border while they on their way to -- PTI  
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Your 'churma' reminded me...: PM to Neeraj's mother
LIVE! Your 'churma' reminded me...: PM to Neeraj's mother

Why Vinesh refused to speak to Modi
Why Vinesh refused to speak to Modi

'I didn't want my emotions and hard work to be made fun of on social media.'

Hindu, Adivasi population on decline in J'Khand: Modi
Hindu, Adivasi population on decline in J'Khand: Modi

He asserted that it was time to "throw such forces out" to protect "mati, beti, roti" (land, daughter, bread).

KTR behind Naga-Samantha divorce: T'gana minister
KTR behind Naga-Samantha divorce: T'gana minister

Naga Chaitanya's father and top Telugu actor Nagarjuna strongly condemned the minister's remarks.

'Persona non grata': Israel denies entry to UN chief
'Persona non grata': Israel denies entry to UN chief

Earlier in response to Iran's rocket barrage on Israel on Tuesday night the UN Chief had said, "I condemn the broadening of the Middle East conflict with escalation after escalation. This must stop. We absolutely need a ceasefire.."

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances