RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Prashant Kishor formally launches Jan Suraaj Party

October 02, 2024  16:45
image
Political strategist-turned-activist Prashant Kishor on Wednesday announced the launch of his political outfit Jan Suraaj Party, a much-anticipated move by which he hopes to take the political landscape in Bihar by storm.

The party was launched at Veterinary College Ground in the state capital in presence of many renowned figures, including former Union minister Devendra Prasad Yadav, diplomat-turned-politician Pavan Varma and ex-MP Monazir Hassan.

The party was floated exactly two years after Kishor had embarked on a more than 3,000-km-long 'padayatra' of the state, from Champaran where Mahatma Gandhi had launched the first Satyagraha in the country, in a bid to mobilise the people for a "new political alternative" that could cure Bihar of its chronic backwardness. -- PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Refused Modi's call after Olympics setback: Vinesh
LIVE! Refused Modi's call after Olympics setback: Vinesh

Prashant Kishor launches party, vows to end liquor ban
Prashant Kishor launches party, vows to end liquor ban

The party was floated exactly two years after Kishor had embarked on a more than 3,000-km-long 'padayatra' of the state.

IAF chopper makes emergency landing in flood waters
IAF chopper makes emergency landing in flood waters

District Magistrate Subrat Kumar Sen said, "All four occupants appear safe and unharmed. However, as a precaution, they are being taken to a local hospital for check-up and treatment, if required."

Deeply concerned: India reacts on Iran-Israel conflict
Deeply concerned: India reacts on Iran-Israel conflict

India also advised its citizens to avoid all non-essential travel to Iran.

AP dy CM's daughter declares faith for Tirupati visit
AP dy CM's daughter declares faith for Tirupati visit

Currently, Kalyan is on a three-day visit to the temple as part of his 11-day penance to atone for the alleged sins committed by the previous YSRCP regime at Tirumala.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances