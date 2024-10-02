RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Pawan Kalyan's daughter declares faith before visiting Tirupati temple

October 02, 2024  13:58
image
Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan's daughter on Wednesday gave a declaration at Tirumala temple that she has faith in Lord Venkateswara.
  
The Deputy CM's youngest daughter Palina Anjani Konidela is reportedly a non-Hindu and Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) - the official custodian of Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati - rules mandate that non-Hindus have to declare their faith in the deity before making a visit to the temple.

"Palina Anjani Konidela gave the declaration for Srivari (deity) visit in Tirumala. She signed the documents provided by TTD staff. As Palina Anjani is a minor, her father Pawan Kalyan also endorsed the documents," said a Janasena press release.

Currently, Kalyan is on a three-day visit to the temple as part of his 11-day penance to atone for the alleged sins committed by the previous YSRCP regime at Tirumala.

The declaration assumes significance as BJP leaders and several Hindu outfits had demanded that YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, a Christian, has to issue a similar declaration before his recent cancelled visit to the temple. -- PTI  
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Zee agrees to censor board cuts for 'Emergency'
LIVE! Zee agrees to censor board cuts for 'Emergency'

Maha dy speaker jumps off 3rd floor of Mantralaya
Maha dy speaker jumps off 3rd floor of Mantralaya

Zirwal and the others were protesting against the inclusion of the Dhangar community in the quota for tribals.

'Israel Will Engineer A Broader War'
'Israel Will Engineer A Broader War'

'Israel is counting on the United States to enter the fray on their behalf and perform destructive strikes against these targets that are beyond Israel's conventional capabilities.''They may well get their way if they start a war,...

We will restore them if...: SC warns Guj on demolitions
We will restore them if...: SC warns Guj on demolitions

The Supreme Court on Friday said if it finds that authorities in Gujarat acted in contempt of its order on demolition of properties, it will ask them to restore the structures.

India Ready To Unleash Mayank Yadav!
India Ready To Unleash Mayank Yadav!

'Bring out the speed guns, the pace battery has arrived,' BCCI captioned a video posted on its X handle.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances