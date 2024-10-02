RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Mumbai police question actor Govinda over shooting

October 02, 2024  12:01
The Mumbai crime branch personnel have met actor Govinda, who sustained leg injuries after his revolver accidentally went off, and enquired with him about the incident, officials said on Wednesday.

While the local police have been conducting an investigation, the Mumbai crime branch has also initiated a parallel enquiry into the incident.

No one has lodged any complaint in this matter so far, police said.

The accident took place on Tuesday at the Mumbai residence of the 60-year-old actor and he is currently recuperating at a private hospital in Mumbai.

A crime branch team led by senior police inspector Daya Nayak visited the hospital on Tuesday and spoke to the actor about the incident, an official said.

Govinda was alone when the incident took place at his residence in the early hours of Tuesday, he said.
 
The actor has a licensed revolver of Webley company and the bullet hit him near his left knee, the official said.
 
The revolver, which is an old one, was not locked and got misfired, he said.

The actor's revolver has been seized by police officials for further probe, an official earlier said.
 
After the incident, Govinda, a favourite with audiences for his impeccable comic timing and dancing skills, issued a statement informing his fans he is doing better.
