Meat sale banned in Ayodhya during Navratri

October 02, 2024  01:29
Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya/File image
Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya/File image
Ayodhya administration on Tuesday banned the sale, distribution and serving of all kind of meat products in the district during the nine-day Navratri festival which begins on October 3. 

In view of the upcoming Navratri festival, all goat/chicken/fish/beef meat shops in the district will remain closed from October 3-11, said an order issued by assistant commissioner (food safety and drug administration) of Ayodhya. 

The order is also applicable to those hotels and restaurants which serve non-vegetarian food. 

All eateries are not allowed to serve or cooked meat during the period, it said. 

The order said that if the general public finds any meat product being sold or stored in these shops or restaurants during this period, they should inform the food safety department on 05278366607. -- PTI
