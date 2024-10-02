RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Man who lost job stabs govt bus conductor in B'luru

October 02, 2024  16:04
A 23-year-old passenger, who recently lost his job and failed to get employment thereafter, stabbed a Bengaluru bus conductor after he was asked to move away from the door of the vehicle for safety reasons, police said on Wednesday. 
          
The video of the incident which happened in Whitefield on Tuesday evening went viral on social media platforms.
        
The accused, Harsha Sinha, a native of Jharkhand, was recently fired by the business process outsourcing firm where he was employed, they said. 
        
He was allegedly frustrated as he was unemployed since the last about three weeks. 
       
According to police, the incident occurred near ITPL bus stop when the 45-year-old conductor of the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus, Yogesh asked Sinha to move away from the footboard for safety as he was interrupting boarding and de-boarding of passengers.
        
This led to a verbal duel between the duo and Sinha allegedly pulled out a knife from his bag and stabbed the conductor. 
        
The accused then allegedly tried to threaten other passengers forcing them to vacate the bus. The bus driver, Siddalingaswamy locked the door and jumped out, leaving Sinha inside. 
     
Later, Sinha allegedly took a hammer and started vandalising the bus.
     
In the purported video of the incident, passengers can be seen running out of the bus in fear after being threatened by Sinha, who also broke window glasses of the vehicle.
    
"The bus conductor was admitted to a hospital. He sustained two-three stab injuries but is stated to be out of danger now. The accused passenger has been arrested in the attempt to murder case registered against him," a senior police officer said. 
     
During interrogation, the accused told police that he did not do it intentionally and that he was frustrated since he was fired from job some 20 days ago, he said. -- PTI
