Maharashtra polls being delayed; MVA will defeat Mahayuti, says Cong

October 02, 2024  15:39
AICC in-charge of Maharashtra Ramesh Chennithala on Wednesday exuded confidence that the Maha Vikas Aghadi will defeat the ruling Mahayuti in the upcoming state assembly polls, which he claimed were being delayed.

The seat-sharing talks with the Maha Vikas Aghadi partners were progressing smoothly and the opposition alliance will unitedly fight the state polls, the Congress leader said, adding there were no differences among the MVA constituents.

The MVA comprises the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) led by Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar's NCP (SP).

Elections to the 288-member Maharashtra assembly are likely to be held next month.
 
"We will defeat the Mahayuti (comprising the Shiv Sena, BJP and NCP). The question is when will the elections be held," Chennithala told reporters after paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his 155th birth anniversary at Mani Bhavan in Mumbai.
 
He said the seat-sharing talks are on and will continue for some time. 
"The elections are being delayed and the state cabinet is taking 40 decisions in a day. The issue will be of implementation of these decisions," he said.
 
State Congress chief Nana Patole said elaborate discussions were needed and hence there was a delay in finalising the seat-sharing formula.
 
The MVA is determined to defeat the "corrupt" Mahayuti government, he said. -- PTI 
