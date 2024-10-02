RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Kejriwal gets new house in Lutyens Delhi: AAP

October 02, 2024  11:15
image
A house has been finalised in New Delhi area for the Aam Aadmi Party convener Arvind Kejriwal where he will move along with his family in the next one to two days, vacating the official residence of Delhi chief minister at Flagstaff Road in Civil Lines, the AAP said on Wednesday.

Kejriwal is likely to move in with his family in one of the two official bungalows allotted to the AAP Rajya Sabha MPs on Feroz Shah Road near Mandi House, sources in the party claimed.

The two bungalows are just a few metres away to the AAP headquarters at Ravi Shankar Shukla Lane, they said.

Kejriwal, who resigned as the Delhi chief minister earlier this month, said that he would vacate the official Flagstaff Road residence during the Navratri period. The auspicious Hindu festival commences from Thursday.

'Kejriwal will leave the official CM residence in next 1-2 days, as a house has been finalised for him and his family,' the party said in a statement without disclosing location of the new accommodation.

Kejriwal will live with his family in the New Delhi constituency represented by him in the Delhi Assembly, the party said.

Earlier, the AAP also demanded the Central government to provide an official residence to Kejriwal as the chief of a national party.  -- PTI
