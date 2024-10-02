RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Israel denies entry to UN chief amid tension

October 02, 2024  17:17
Israel's Foreign Minister Israel Katz on Wednesday said that  he was barring the United Nations secretary-general from entering Israel, accusing him of being biased against the country.

Katz said he was declaring Antonio Guterres "persona non grata" and said he would be prevented from entering Israel.

In a statement, the minister on X said, "Today, I have declared UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres persona non grata in Israel and banned him from entering the country. Anyone who cannot unequivocally condemn Iran's heinous attack on Israel, as almost every country in the world has done, does not deserve to step foot on Israeli soil."

"This is a Secretary-General who has yet to denounce the massacre and sexual atrocities committed by Hamas murderers on October 7, nor has he led any efforts to declare them a terrorist organization. A Secretary-General who gives backing to terrorists, rapists, and murderers from Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis, and now Iran -- the mothership of global terror -- will be remembered as a stain on the history of the UN. Israel will continue to defend its citizens and uphold its national dignity, with or without Antnio Guterres," he added.

The move deepens an already wide rift between Israel and the United Nations.
