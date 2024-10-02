RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Indian Embassy issues advisory as Iran launches missile attack on Israel

October 02, 2024  01:01
File image
File image
Following Iran's ballistic missile attack on Israel, the Indian Embassy has advised its citizens to remain vigilant and follow safety protocols as instructed by local authorities.  

"Please exercise caution, avoid unnecessary travel within the country, and stay near safety shelters. The Embassy is closely monitoring the situation and is in regular contact with Israeli authorities to ensure the safety of all our nationals," the embassy stated in its advisory.  

"In case of any emergency, please contact the 24/7 helpline of the Embassy:  Telephone:  A. +972-547520711  B. +972-543278392  Email: consi.telaviv@mea.gov.in.  Those Indian nationals who have yet to register with the Embassy are requested to do so at the following link: https://forms.gle/ftp3DEXgJwH8XVRdA," the Indian Embassy posted on X.  

On Tuesday, in a significant escalation of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, Iran launched a missile attack on Israel. In a statement, the IDF reported that all Israeli civilians are currently in bomb shelters as rockets are being fired from Iran towards Israel.  

The IDF also noted that Hezbollah is retaliating after their plans to massacre Israeli civilians were exposed, launching a barrage of rockets at innocent civilians. 

According to the Jerusalem Post, 102 missiles have been fired at Israel, with sirens continuing to sound across the country, as reported by the Times of Israel.  

The IDF stated that approximately 10 million civilians are being targeted by Iranian projectiles. -- ANI 
