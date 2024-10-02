RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


India reacts amid escalating Iran-Israel tensions

October 02, 2024  13:09
Amid spike in tensions in West Asia following hostilities between Iran and Israel, India on Wednesday said it is closely monitoring the escalation in the security situation in the region.
 
India also advised its nationals to avoid all non-essential travel to Iran.
Those residing in Iran were requested to remain vigilant and stay in contact with the Indian Embassy in Tehran.

"We are closely monitoring the recent escalation in security situation in the region," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

"Indian nationals are advised to avoid all non-essential travel to Iran," it said.

"Those currently residing in Iran are requested to remain vigilant and stay in contact with the Indian Embassy in Tehran," the MEA said in a statement. -- PTI  
