Headmaster hangs self in UP govt school, alleges harassment by colleagues





Sanjeev Kumar (50) worked at the composite school in Sultanpur area under Gajraula Police Station limits of the district.





He has alleged harassment by two colleagues and the district's basic education officer, officials said. District Magistrate Nidhi Gupta said the headmaster's body was found hanging in the school and senior administrative officials were sent to the spot.





"An investigation team led by Additional DM (Judiciary) and comprising chief development officer, district inspector of Schools and additional superintendent of police has been formed to probe the matter," Gupta told reporters.





Asked about those named in the suicide note as accused, the DM said, "Prima facie, the names that appeared include two teachers of the school -- Raghvendra Singh and Sarita Singh -- and BSA (Basic Shiksha Adhikari) Monika.' -- PTI

