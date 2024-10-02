RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Headmaster hangs self in UP govt school, alleges harassment by colleagues

October 02, 2024  00:30
image
A government school headmaster's body was found hanging within the institution's building in Amroha on Tuesday, with the Amroha district administration ordering a probe into the suspected suicide case. 

Sanjeev Kumar (50) worked at the composite school in Sultanpur area under Gajraula Police Station limits of the district. 

He has alleged harassment by two colleagues and the district's basic education officer, officials said. District Magistrate Nidhi Gupta said the headmaster's body was found hanging in the school and senior administrative officials were sent to the spot. 

"An investigation team led by Additional DM (Judiciary) and comprising chief development officer, district inspector of Schools and additional superintendent of police has been formed to probe the matter," Gupta told reporters. 

Asked about those named in the suicide note as accused, the DM said, "Prima facie, the names that appeared include two teachers of the school -- Raghvendra Singh and Sarita Singh -- and BSA (Basic Shiksha Adhikari) Monika.' -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 6 people killed in shooting in Israeli capital
LIVE! 6 people killed in shooting in Israeli capital

India communicating between Russia, Ukraine: MEA
India communicating between Russia, Ukraine: MEA

With these propositions in mind, India started "some exploratory discussions" he said, adding that it started during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Italy during G-7, and then during his visit to Moscow.

Gurmeet gets 20-day parole, but EC bars Haryana entry
Gurmeet gets 20-day parole, but EC bars Haryana entry

The Haryana government on Tuesday granted 20-day parole to the sect chief, official sources said.

Hindu body removes Sai Baba idols in Varanasi temples
Hindu body removes Sai Baba idols in Varanasi temples

Rammu Guru, the head priest of the temple, said, "Sai Baba was being worshiped without proper knowledge, which is forbidden according to scriptures."

'Gill, Jaiswal are future pillars for India': Ashwin
'Gill, Jaiswal are future pillars for India': Ashwin

India's ace spinner Ravichandran Ashwin believes that Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal will emerge as the future pillars in the overseas tours next month.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances