Govinda's daughter shares actor's health update

October 02, 2024  19:05
image
Govinda is fine and has been shifted to a normal ward, his family said on Wednesday, a day after the actor was injured in the leg when his revolver accidentally went off.
 
The 60-year-old actor underwent a surgery on Tuesday and is recuperating at a private hospital.

Sharing a health update with the reporters, Govinda's daughter Tina Ahuja said the family is hoping for his speedy discharge from the hospital. 

"Papa is getting better, God has been very kind. Please keep him in your prayers. He has been shifted from the ICU to the normal ward; everything is good now. He's healthy and happy. Please continue praying for him. He will be discharged very soon. He's been given drips and antibiotics, and we're hoping for a speedy discharge," Tina said. 

Earlier in the day, Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja said the actor is fine and asked his fans not to panic.

"He will be discharged tomorrow or day after. With everyone's blessings, he has recovered. So many people are praying for him, he has such a massive fan following. I'd like to tell fans please don't panic. He will start dancing in a few months," she told reporters.

Govinda, known for films such as Love 86, Swarg, Dulhe Raja and Partner, was injured in the leg on Tuesday after his revolver accidentally went off at his Mumbai residence when he was about to leave for the airport. Sunita was in Jaipur and returned to Mumbai after finding out about the incident.

While the local police have been conducting an investigation, the Mumbai crime branch has also initiated a parallel enquiry into the incident. -- PTI
