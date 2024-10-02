RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Dissolve Cong as wished by Mahatma Gandhi: Fadnavis

October 02, 2024  16:30
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday suggested the Opposition should fulfil Mahatma Gandhi's wish to dissolve the Congress since its utility was over.

The BJP senior leader also accused the Opposition of using Mahatma Gandhi's name for their selfish political agenda.

"Mahatma Gandhiji had wished that the Congress be dissolved after Independence since its utility was over. I would like to remind the Opposition about this wish if they are genuine follower of Gandhian ideals," Fadnavis told reporters when asked about a march taken out by NCP-SP commemorating the 155th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. -- PTI 
