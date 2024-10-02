RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Delhi Police beefs up security around Israel embassy

October 02, 2024  15:46
The Delhi Police has beefed up security around the Israel embassy in Tughlak Road area after the tension increased in the middle east. 

A senior Delhi Police officer said the checking has been intensified with the deployment of more security personnel around the Israel embassy located at Tughlak Road area. 

The officer said a multi-layered security has already been put in place with several CCTV cameras installed around both structures as the embassy has witnessed blasts twice earlier, though no one was injured in any of the incidents. -- PTI  
