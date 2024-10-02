RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Customs seizes 26 iPhone 16 Pro Max from woman passenger at Delhi airport

October 02, 2024  17:20
As many as 26 newly-launched iPhone 16 Pro Max devices concealed inside a vanity bag of a woman passenger have been seized by Customs authorities at the international airport in New Delhi.
 
The passenger, in late thirties, was intercepted after her arrival from Hong Kong on Tuesday, according to a statement issued by the Customs department on Wednesday. 
       
 "On a detailed personal and baggage search of the passenger, 26 iPhone 16 Pro Max concealed in her vanity bag wrapped in tissue papers were recovered," it said.
 
While the woman has not been arrested, an investigation is underway to determine whether this incident is isolated or part of a larger smuggling syndicate dealing in high-end electronic goods.
        
"The recovered iPhones have been seized under section 110 of the Customs Act, 1962. Further investigation is under progress," the statement said.
 
The Customs department pegged the total tariff value of the seized iPhones at approximately Rs 30,66,328.
        
The iPhone 16 Pro Max is the flagship model in Apple's latest smartphone series launched worldwide last month and the market price of the consignment in India exceeds Rs 37 lakh, as per information available on the Apple India website.
 
The Customs department continues to monitor and enforce regulations regarding the importing of high-value electronic goods, the statement said. -- PTI
