RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Bomb threat to rail stations, other places in Raj, MP

October 02, 2024  14:47
image
A letter threatening bomb blasts at several railway stations and religious places in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh was received at the Hanumangarh railway station, police said on Wednesday.
 
Additional SP, Hanumangarh, Pyare Lal Meena said the letter was delivered by post to the Hanumangarh station master and the local police was informed on Tuesday evening.

"It was threatened in the letter, which was in the name of Jaish-e-Mohammed, that the railway station and places in Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Kota, Bundi, Udaipur, Jaipur will be blown up by bombs on October 30," he said.

The sender also threatened bomb blasts at religious places in Rajasthan as well as in Madhya Pradesh on November 2.

Jaish-e-Mohammad is a Pakistan-based terrorist organisation.
 
Meena said personnel of the Government Railway Police (GRP), local police and BSF have conducted a search.
 
A case has been registered with the GRP police station and efforts are underway to track the sender. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! AP dy CM's daughter declares faith for Tirupati visit
LIVE! AP dy CM's daughter declares faith for Tirupati visit

Deeply concerned: India reacts on Iran-Israel conflict
Deeply concerned: India reacts on Iran-Israel conflict

India also advised its citizens to avoid all non-essential travel to Iran.

Amid tussle in Mahayuti, Ajit Pawar meets Shah
Amid tussle in Mahayuti, Ajit Pawar meets Shah

The meeting comes against the backdrop of differences in the ruling Mahayuti alliance over the presence of Ajit Pawar-led NCP and his party's opposition to the anti-Muslim tirade by some BJP leaders.

Non-bailable warrant against MUDA 'scam' complainant
Non-bailable warrant against MUDA 'scam' complainant

Krishna was unable to attend the court on Tuesday as he had to appear before the Lokayukta police following a notice issued to him by the investigation officers probing the MUDA site allotment case against Karnataka Chief Minister...

Iranian missiles target Mossad HQ, US sends F-16s
Iranian missiles target Mossad HQ, US sends F-16s

Chief of the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, Mohammad Bagheri, told Press TV that the Nevatim air base, the Netzarim military facility and the Tel Nof intelligence unit, were hit in the Tuesday night attack dubbed 'Operation...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances