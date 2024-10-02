Bomb threat to rail stations, other places in Raj, MP

A letter threatening bomb blasts at several railway stations and religious places in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh was received at the Hanumangarh railway station, police said on Wednesday.

Additional SP, Hanumangarh, Pyare Lal Meena said the letter was delivered by post to the Hanumangarh station master and the local police was informed on Tuesday evening.





"It was threatened in the letter, which was in the name of Jaish-e-Mohammed, that the railway station and places in Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Kota, Bundi, Udaipur, Jaipur will be blown up by bombs on October 30," he said.





The sender also threatened bomb blasts at religious places in Rajasthan as well as in Madhya Pradesh on November 2.





Jaish-e-Mohammad is a Pakistan-based terrorist organisation.

Meena said personnel of the Government Railway Police (GRP), local police and BSF have conducted a search.

A case has been registered with the GRP police station and efforts are underway to track the sender. -- PTI