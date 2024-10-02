A R Rahman to score music for Hansal Mehta's 'Gandhi' series

By Subhash K Jha





Applause Entertainment's series on the life and times of Mahatma Gandhi directed by Hansal Mehta, seems to get bigger by the month.





The big announcement on Gandhi Jayanti is that A R Rahman would be scoring the music for this purported epic series.





Rahman is no stranger to historical epics: he has earlier scored music for Ketan Mehta's Mangal Pandey: The Rising, Raj Kumar Santoshi's The Legend Of Bhagat Singh and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Rang De Basanti.





On Rahman's onboarding Applause Entertainments Gandhi, director Hansal Mehta comments,"Gandhi is a deeply human retelling of M K Gandhis life story, a story that continues to inspire generations. Having A R Rahman join us on this journey is truly a dream come true. His music has the unique ability to elevate storytelling and for a project of this scale and significance, we couldn't think of anyone better to bring the emotional and spiritual nuances of Gandhi's life to the forefront."





Speaking on the enduring relevance of Gandhi, Hansal Mehta says, "There is much to learn from the journey as there is from the man. There is a Gandhi within each of us, we just need to have that awareness of both our flaws and our goodness. We must overcome our flaws with humanity and empathy. Without being swayed by his greatness there is so much in his path that we can apply to our own lives."