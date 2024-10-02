RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

6 people killed in shooting in Israeli capital

October 02, 2024  00:14
File image
File image
The Israeli police have reported a deadly shooting attack in Tel Aviv on Tuesday evening, with six people killed when two assailants opened fire on a bustling boulevard in the Jaffa neighbourhood, reports Associated Press. 

The suspects were subsequently neutralised by authorities, AP reported. 

The attack coincided with a barrage of Iranian rockets targeting Israel, causing widespread panic and prompting residents to seek shelter nationwide, including in Tel Aviv, the news agency said. 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 6 people killed in shooting in Israeli capital
LIVE! 6 people killed in shooting in Israeli capital

India communicating between Russia, Ukraine: MEA
India communicating between Russia, Ukraine: MEA

With these propositions in mind, India started "some exploratory discussions" he said, adding that it started during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Italy during G-7, and then during his visit to Moscow.

Gurmeet gets 20-day parole, but EC bars Haryana entry
Gurmeet gets 20-day parole, but EC bars Haryana entry

The Haryana government on Tuesday granted 20-day parole to the sect chief, official sources said.

Hindu body removes Sai Baba idols in Varanasi temples
Hindu body removes Sai Baba idols in Varanasi temples

Rammu Guru, the head priest of the temple, said, "Sai Baba was being worshiped without proper knowledge, which is forbidden according to scriptures."

'Gill, Jaiswal are future pillars for India': Ashwin
'Gill, Jaiswal are future pillars for India': Ashwin

India's ace spinner Ravichandran Ashwin believes that Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal will emerge as the future pillars in the overseas tours next month.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances