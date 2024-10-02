6 people killed in shooting in Israeli capital

6 people killed in shooting in Israeli capitalOctober 02, 2024 00:14
File image
The Israeli police have reported a deadly shooting attack in Tel Aviv on Tuesday evening, with six people killed when two assailants opened fire on a bustling boulevard in the Jaffa neighbourhood, reports Associated Press.
The suspects were subsequently neutralised by authorities, AP reported.
The attack coincided with a barrage of Iranian rockets targeting Israel, causing widespread panic and prompting residents to seek shelter nationwide, including in Tel Aviv, the news agency said.