US to shoot down Iranian missiles targeting Israel

October 01, 2024  23:32
US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minster Benjamin Netanyahu/Reuters
US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are monitoring the Iranian attack against Israel from the White House Situation Room and receiving regular updates from their national security team. 

According to a White House situation room update, President Biden directed the U.S. military to aid Israel's defence against Iranian attacks and shoot down missiles that are targeting Israel. 

On Tuesday, in a major escalation in the raging conflict in the Middle East, Iran launched a missile attack on Israel on Tuesday. 

In a statement the IDF said, all Israeli civilians are in bomb shelters as rockets from Iran are fired at Israel. Hezbollah is upset that the IDF exposed their plans to massacre Israelis, so they decided to target innocent civilians by firing a barrage of rockets, the IDF further said. 

102 missiles have been launched towards Israel, according to the Jerusalem Post. Sirens continue to sound across Israel amid the attack, the Times of Israel reported. -- ANI
