Superstar Rajini hospitalised, stable

October 01, 2024  11:16
image
The health of Tamil film superstar Rajinikanth, admitted to a corporate hospital in Chennai late Monday night, is stable, and he is likely to undergo an elective procedure at the cath lab later in the day, a source said. 

 Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi said in a post on the social media platform X: "I stand with the millions of devoted fans of Thiru Rajnikanth around the globe, in praying for his swift and smooth recovery." Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin wished the superstar a speedy recovery, and scores of the top actor's fans sent their prayers on social media and wishes, too, for his quick recovery. 

 "His condition is stable following his admission for digestive discomfort. He will undergo an elective procedure in the cath lab to attend to the problem near his abdomen, and will be later shifted to a room," a source at the hospital said. The 73-year-old popular actor is likely to be discharged on Tuesday evening, the source added.
