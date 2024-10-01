RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


SIT stalls probe into Tirupati laddu 'adulteration'

October 01, 2024  14:57
SIT probe in laddu 'adulteration' temporarily stalled as case is under SC's purview, says Andhra Pradesh DGP. 

Yesterday, the Special Investigation Team inspected ghee tankers and the lab at Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD).

The SIT, constituted by the Andhra Pradesh government, conducted inspections at various places in Tirumala.

Headed by Guntur range Inspector General of Police (IG) Sarvashresth Tripathi, the SIT checked ghee tankers and the lab of TTD, which manages the affairs of the world-famous Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple.

They also went around the flour mill of TTD and checked the quality of wheat and other ingredients procured by the authorities for making laddu prasadam.
IMAGES from Day 5 of the 2nd Test played between India and Bangladesh in Kanpur, on Tuesday.

Union minister Chirag Paswan has caused a flutter by stating he would choose to give up his ministerial berth instead of a compromise on his principles, in keeping with the precedent set by his late father Ram Vilas Paswan.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi was stopped outside the Bawana Police Station on Tuesday while she was heading to meet climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who was detained last night trying to enter the national capital with his supporters.

Govinda sustained a bullet injury on his leg as his licensed revolver misfired, police said.

