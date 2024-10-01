SIT stalls probe into Tirupati laddu 'adulteration'





Yesterday, the Special Investigation Team inspected ghee tankers and the lab at Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD).





The SIT, constituted by the Andhra Pradesh government, conducted inspections at various places in Tirumala.





Headed by Guntur range Inspector General of Police (IG) Sarvashresth Tripathi, the SIT checked ghee tankers and the lab of TTD, which manages the affairs of the world-famous Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple.





They also went around the flour mill of TTD and checked the quality of wheat and other ingredients procured by the authorities for making laddu prasadam.

SIT probe in laddu 'adulteration' temporarily stalled as case is under SC's purview, says Andhra Pradesh DGP.