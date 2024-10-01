RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Sensex, Nifty fall for 3rd day on FII outflow

October 01, 2024  16:54
image
Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty edged lower on Tuesday, extending the losing run to the third day amid profit-taking in oil & gas and select FMCG shares. 

The BSE Sensex dipped 33.49 points or 0.04 per cent to settle at 84,266.29. During the day, it hit a high of 84,648.40 and a low of 84,098.94. The NSE Nifty closed marginally lower by 13.95 points or 0.05 per cent to 25,796.90. Muted trends in global markets and heavy foreign fund outflows weighed on investor sentiment, analysts said. Sensex has shed nearly 1,570 points or nearly 2 per cent and Nifty declined 419 points or 1.6 per cent since Friday after China announced stimulus measures to prop-up its economy. Among 30 Sensex companies, IndusInd Bank fell the most by 2.68 per cent. 

Asian Paints dropped 1.54 per cent and Hindustan Unilever by 1.27 per cent. Tata Motors fell nearly 1 per cent on disappointing September sales numbers. Tata Steel, Titan, Reliance Industries and NTPC were also among the major laggards.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! More than 1 lakh complaints of love jihad: Fadnavis
LIVE! More than 1 lakh complaints of love jihad: Fadnavis

Why Chirag Paswan is ready to resign
Why Chirag Paswan is ready to resign

Union minister Chirag Paswan has caused a flutter by stating he would choose to give up his ministerial berth instead of a compromise on his principles, in keeping with the precedent set by his late father Ram Vilas Paswan.

Sensational win! India outclass B'desh, sweep series
Sensational win! India outclass B'desh, sweep series

IMAGES from Day 5 of the 2nd Test played between India and Bangladesh in Kanpur, on Tuesday.

BJP leader bids Rs 2 cr for sarpanch post in Punjab
BJP leader bids Rs 2 cr for sarpanch post in Punjab

The auction, a violation of democratic norms, has been condemned by several political leaders.Elections to gram panchayats in Punjab will be held on October 15.

Tirupati laddu row: SIT probe temporarily stalled
Tirupati laddu row: SIT probe temporarily stalled

Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao on Tuesday said that the state government constituted Special Investigation Team (SIT) will temporarily stall its probe into the alleged 'adulteration' of Tirupati laddus...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances