Sensex, Nifty fall for 3rd day on FII outflow





The BSE Sensex dipped 33.49 points or 0.04 per cent to settle at 84,266.29. During the day, it hit a high of 84,648.40 and a low of 84,098.94. The NSE Nifty closed marginally lower by 13.95 points or 0.05 per cent to 25,796.90. Muted trends in global markets and heavy foreign fund outflows weighed on investor sentiment, analysts said. Sensex has shed nearly 1,570 points or nearly 2 per cent and Nifty declined 419 points or 1.6 per cent since Friday after China announced stimulus measures to prop-up its economy. Among 30 Sensex companies, IndusInd Bank fell the most by 2.68 per cent.





Asian Paints dropped 1.54 per cent and Hindustan Unilever by 1.27 per cent. Tata Motors fell nearly 1 per cent on disappointing September sales numbers. Tata Steel, Titan, Reliance Industries and NTPC were also among the major laggards.

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty edged lower on Tuesday, extending the losing run to the third day amid profit-taking in oil & gas and select FMCG shares.