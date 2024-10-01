RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Sardar Sarovar Dam filled to brim for 5th time since 2017; Guj CM offers prayers

October 01, 2024  23:21
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel offers prayers to the overflowing Narmada River, at Sardar Sarovar dam site/ANI Photo
The reservoir of the Sardar Sarovar Dam built on the Narmada river in Gujarat was filled to capacity on Tuesday following bountiful rainfall in its upstream area this   monsoon season, officials said.   

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel offered prayers at the dam site near Ekta Nagar in Narmada district, around 200km from Ahmedabad, to mark the occasion, said an official release in Ahmedabad. 

This was the fifth time when the mega dam, considered Gujarat's water lifeline, has reached its full reservoir level after it was dedicated to the nation in 2017. 

The dam's water mark on Tuesday reached its maximum level of 138.68 meters, or 455 feet, said the release, adding its total storage capacity was 9,460 million cubic meters. 

Following inflow of water from Omkareshwar dams situated in adjoining Madhya Pradesh on the upstream of the Narmada river, authorities on Tuesday opened 10 out of 30 gates of the Gujarat dam  up to the height of 0.75 meters, said the release. -- PTI
