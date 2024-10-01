RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Rupee settles 3 paise lower at 83.82 against US dollar

October 01, 2024  19:44
Rupee stayed in a narrow range and settled 3 paise lower at 83.82 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday amid subdued equity markets, unabated outflow of foreign funds and strengthening American currency. 

However, crude oil prices sliding to near $70 per barrel helped the local unit resist a steep fall, forex traders said. 

At the interbank foreign exchange, the local unit opened at 83.81 and moved between the low of 83.83 and high of 83.80 against the greenback during the session. 

The unit finally settled at 83.82 (provisional), registering a loss of 3 paise from its previous closing level. On Monday, the rupee settled 10 paise lower at 83.79 against the American currency. -- PTI
