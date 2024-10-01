RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Rupee falls 2 paise to 83.81 against USD in early trade

October 01, 2024  10:41
Rupee fell 2 paise to 83.81 against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday, tracking massive outflow of foreign funds amid volatile global markets. Forex traders said the Indian unit was weighed down by a strengthening American currency against major rivals, though a retreating crude oil prices and recovery in domestic equity markets resisted a steep fall in the rupee.

They said monetary and fiscal stimulus announced by China triggered the withdrawal of foreign funds as investors preferred better-performing Chinese markets.
