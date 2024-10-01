RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Ram Rahim gets 20-day parole, but EC bars him

October 01, 2024  21:37
Rape convict Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh/File image
Rape convict Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh/File image
The Election Commission has set stringent terms for granting parole to rape convict Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, including a ban on his entry in Haryana, delivering public speeches and indulging in political activity. 

The Haryana government on Tuesday granted 20-day parole to the sect chief, official sources said. 

In a letter to the Haryana jail department's additional chief secretary, the state chief electoral officer referred to the September 30 letter by the administration which conveyed the "emergency and compelling reasons" furnished by the convict while seeking a 20-day parole. 

The CEO said, "In view of the above mentioned letters, the state government may consider the matter regarding grant of parole (20 days) to convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh confined in district jail, Rohtak, subject to the correctness of the facts regarding emergency and compelling reasons as mentioned in your letter dated September 30." 

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, the leader of Dera Sacha Sauda, is convicted in a rape case. -- PTI
