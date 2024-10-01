Rahul: Ambani spent crores on wedding, but farmers...





Rahul Gandhi said, "When the media of Adani and Ambani shows the face of PM on television for 24 hours then you should realise that this is attack on constitution. Have you seen Ambani wedding? Ambani spent crores on the wedding. Whose money is this? It is your money. ...You take bank loans to marry your children but Narendra Modi ji has made such a structure under which the selected 25 people can spend crores on weddings, but a farmer can organise a wedding only by drowning in debt. If this is not an attack on the Constitution, then what is? The amount of money PM Modi will give to Adani and Ambani the same amount of money we will give to the poor of this country."





Rahul Gandhi held a roadshow in Bahadurgarh on Tuesday. Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda was also present.





Rahul Gandhi said, "The employment opportunities which were there in Haryana have been closed. PM Modi used to say that cost of gas cylinder have become Rs 400. Today the rate is Rs 1200. When Congress comes to power the rate of cylinder would become Rs 500 which means we will put Rs 700 in your pocket. Rs 2000 will be deposited to account of women in Haryana every month. Farmers are trying to sell their grains but the govt is not purchasing. The farmers know that they are not getting the right prices for their paddy, wheat and sugarcane."





He further said that as soon as Congress government comes to power it would buy the paddy from farmers.





"We will provide MSP to farmers. Earlier you used to get calls for ransom from jails but now you gets call from abroad. Haryana govt has laid a web of unemployment. 2 lakh government job positions are vacant. Congress govt will fill these vacancies. For the poor we will provide plots worth 100 yards and 3.5 lakh rupees for 2 bedroom house and 300 unit free electricity and health care insurance worth Rs 25 lakhs would be provided," he said.

