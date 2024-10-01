Police visit Jaggi Vasudev's ashram for inquiry





The move followed the Madras high court's directive on Monday to file a status report listing out the cases related to the foundation at Velliangiri foothills.





A strong contingent of police, with a strength of about 150 personnel, descended upon the Isha Foundation, as a precaution, during the enquiry.





"The officials held an enquiry with the persons at the foundation," a senior police official said.





The HC bench while hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by S Kamaraj, a retired professor from Coimbatore, had directed the Tamil Nadu government to submit particulars on all the criminal cases registered against the spiritual guru Jaggi Vasudev's Isha Foundation.





In his petition, Kamaraj alleged his two daughters were "brainwashed" to reside at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore and that the foundation did not allow them to maintain any contact with their families.





Responding, Isha Foundation denied it advocated monkhood or asked people to get married, as these were individual choices. -- PTI

