RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

MUDA 'scam': Lokayukta police survey land

October 01, 2024  16:07
Siddaramaiah has said he won't resign
Siddaramaiah has said he won't resign
A team of Lokayukta police probing MUDA site allotment case against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and others on Tuesday surveyed the land, in lieu of which 14 sites were "illegally" allotted to his wife Parvathi B M. 

 The Lokayukta team was joined by the special land acquisition officer, surveyors and town planning members from the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), and they surveyed the land and took notes, official sources said. 

 Social activist Snehamayi Krishna on whose complaint the Lokayukta police has registered an FIR against Siddaramaiah, his wife and two others, was also present, they said. Krishna today appeared before the Lokayukta police here, following the notice issued to him by the investigating officers. 

 Meanwhile, Parvathi's letter conveying her a decision to relinquish the ownership and possession of 14 plots, was personally submitted to MUDA Commissioner A N Raghunandan's office by her son and MLC Yathindra Siddaramaiah, earlier today. "The letter received will be processed after going through the provisions in the law," a MUDA official said.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! More than 1 lakh complaints of love jihad: Fadnavis
LIVE! More than 1 lakh complaints of love jihad: Fadnavis

Why Chirag Paswan is ready to resign
Why Chirag Paswan is ready to resign

Union minister Chirag Paswan has caused a flutter by stating he would choose to give up his ministerial berth instead of a compromise on his principles, in keeping with the precedent set by his late father Ram Vilas Paswan.

Sensational win! India outclass B'desh, sweep series
Sensational win! India outclass B'desh, sweep series

IMAGES from Day 5 of the 2nd Test played between India and Bangladesh in Kanpur, on Tuesday.

BJP leader bids Rs 2 cr for sarpanch post in Punjab
BJP leader bids Rs 2 cr for sarpanch post in Punjab

The auction, a violation of democratic norms, has been condemned by several political leaders.Elections to gram panchayats in Punjab will be held on October 15.

Tirupati laddu row: SIT probe temporarily stalled
Tirupati laddu row: SIT probe temporarily stalled

Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao on Tuesday said that the state government constituted Special Investigation Team (SIT) will temporarily stall its probe into the alleged 'adulteration' of Tirupati laddus...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances