MUDA 'scam': Lokayukta police survey land





The Lokayukta team was joined by the special land acquisition officer, surveyors and town planning members from the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), and they surveyed the land and took notes, official sources said.





Social activist Snehamayi Krishna on whose complaint the Lokayukta police has registered an FIR against Siddaramaiah, his wife and two others, was also present, they said. Krishna today appeared before the Lokayukta police here, following the notice issued to him by the investigating officers.





Meanwhile, Parvathi's letter conveying her a decision to relinquish the ownership and possession of 14 plots, was personally submitted to MUDA Commissioner A N Raghunandan's office by her son and MLC Yathindra Siddaramaiah, earlier today. "The letter received will be processed after going through the provisions in the law," a MUDA official said.

A team of Lokayukta police probing MUDA site allotment case against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and others on Tuesday surveyed the land, in lieu of which 14 sites were "illegally" allotted to his wife Parvathi B M.