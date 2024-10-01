RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Markets rebound in early trade after sharp drubbing yesterday

October 01, 2024  10:12
image
Benchmark indices rebounded in early trade on Tuesday, after a sharp decline in the previous trade, amid buying in IT stocks and recovery in Japanese markets. 

 The BSE Sensex climbed 348.1 points to 84,647.88 in early trade. The NSE Nifty went up by 96.75 points to 25,907.60. 

 From the 30 Sensex firms, Tech Mahindra, Larsen & Toubro, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finserv, Infosys and Power Grid were the major gainers. Asian Paints, JSW Steel, Tata Steel and Titan were among the laggards.
